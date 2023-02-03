SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Officers and Directors Face Shareholder Investigation for Potential Wrongdoing Related to the February 2023 East Palestine Train Derailment

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential shareholder derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC).

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing toxins and other combustible liquids, which ultimately led to a controlled burn of toxic chemicals. The derailment prompted the evacuation of residents from the surrounding area. Upon returning to their homes, residents reported hazardous air quality and other health and environmental concerns.

On February 8, 2023, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated that Norfolk Southern "created the problem" and that it was "their liability" and "ought to pay for it." On February 21, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the site, stating that it "will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they've inflicted on this community." The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report stated that the derailment was 100% preventable, and it later opened a special investigation into Norfolk Southern's safety practices because it had experienced five significant accidents since December 2021. On March 14, 2023, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint against Norfolk Southern alleging a wide range of violations in connection with a series of Norfolk Southern train derailments. And on March 16, 2023, purchasers of Norfolk Southern stock filed securities fraud class action claims against the company.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential wrongdoing by Norfolk Southern's officers and directors in connection with these allegations. Norfolk Southern has already recognized $387 million in expenses related to these matters.

If you own Norfolk Southern stock and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at
https://www.classactionlawyers.com/norfolk.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

favicon.png?sn=DC19001&sd=2023-06-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-norfolk-southern-corporation-nsc-officers-and-directors-face-shareholder-investigation-for-potential-wrongdoing-related-to-the-february-2023-east-palestine-train-derailment-301841750.html

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC19001&Transmission_Id=202306050930PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC19001&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.