Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ( NYSE:ICE, Financial), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported May 2023 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

May highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 3% y/y

Energy ADV up 13% y/y; open interest (OI) up 9% y/y, including record OI of 50.3M lots on May 24 Total Oil ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 11% y/y Brent ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 16% y/y Gasoil ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 28% y/y Other crude and refined products ADV up 29% y/y; OI up 8% y/y Total natural gas ADV up 10%; OI up 10% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.7M lots on May 25 North American gas OI up 9% y/y, including record futures OI of 17.7M lots on May 25 TTF gas ADV up 79% y/y; OI up 34% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 13% y/y Sugar ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 24% y/y Cocoa OI up 10% y/y Cotton ADV up 37% y/y

SONIA ADV up 13% y/y

