Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining Organizational Change Management (OCM) platforms and tools that help organizations adapt to rapidly evolving technology and business models.

Study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report called Organizational Change Management (OCM) Platforms and Tools, scheduled to be released in November. The report will evaluate providers of OCM, training and communication platforms. It does not cover independent advisory firms or their business units, such as ISG+Enterprise+Change, that offer OCM services that are not platform-dependent.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Enterprises are ramping up their OCM programs to meet increasing global challenges and shifting business conditions. Enterprises increasingly focus on making these efforts more scalable using OCM platforms that provide centralized and streamlined approaches to change management, facilitating communication, collaboration and training while also providing insights into how individuals and groups respond.

“Leading OCM platforms and tools deliver methodologies, frameworks and end-to-end services covering the entire value chain—from strategy and vision to execution,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “These OCM platforms and tools can help enterprises adapt their organizational structure and enable their employees to thrive in rapidly changing business environments.”

For the study, ISG has distributed surveys to 58 providers of OCM platforms. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the OCM platforms and tools the typical enterprise is deploying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

OCM Platforms , evaluating providers offering platforms that help enterprises manage change more effectively, reduce risk and achieve strategic goals. These platforms must be intuitive and user-friendly, promote collaboration and stakeholder engagement and help generate critical data and informative reports.

, evaluating providers offering platforms that help enterprises manage change more effectively, reduce risk and achieve strategic goals. These platforms must be intuitive and user-friendly, promote collaboration and stakeholder engagement and help generate critical data and informative reports. Training platforms, assessing OCM platforms devoted to training. These platforms should be easy to use, with customizable pricing and features and strong integration and compatibility with other systems.

assessing OCM platforms devoted to training. These platforms should be easy to use, with customizable pricing and features and strong integration and compatibility with other systems. Communications platforms,examining providers that offer communication platforms that can be integrated with or are part of OCM platforms. Combined with AI, communications platforms can be used to forecast planned campaign outcomes and facilitate effective collaboration among diverse stakeholders.

The study will examine products and services available globally. ISG analyst Iain Fisher will serve as author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Providers not listed in the brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005525/en/