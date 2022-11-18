ASCO 2023: RemeGen Exhibits Promising Results of Disitamab Vedotin in Bladder Cancer

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

YANTAI, China, June 5, 2023

YANTAI, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RemeGen Co., Ltd. ("RemeGen" or "the Company") (9995.HK, SHA: 688331), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced the latest clinical research results on disitamab vedotin (RC48) at this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago.

RemiGen_Logo.jpg

Researchers tested disitamab vedotin and toripalimab in combination on patients diagnosed with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC). The objective of the study was to determine the safety and efficacy of this treatment approach. A total of 41 la/mUC patients were enrolled in the open-label multicenter trial. Patients were administered different doses of disitamab vedotin and toripalimab every two weeks intravenously as part of the trial. While the primary focus of the study was to evaluate the safety of disitamab vedotin, the researchers also conducted ancillary studies to determine the effectiveness of the treatment in managing urothelial carcinoma, while examining specific biomarkers in the tumor biopsies. This comprehensive approach aimed to gain insights into whether this treatment combination could provide benefits to patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

The combination of disitamab vedotin and toripalimab showed promising results in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. No dose-limiting toxicity was observed, and the recommended dose was disitamab vedotin 2mg/kg plus toripalimab 3mg/kg every two weeks. By the cutoff date of Nov. 18, 2022, the confirmed Objective Response Rate (cORR) was 73.2% (95%CI: 57.1, 85.8), including 9.8% Complete Response (CR). In the HER2 IHC 3+/2+ and IHC 1+ subgroups, the confirmed ORRs were noted as 83.3% and 64.3% respectively. The median Duration of Response (mDOR) was observed to be 8.2 months. For treatment-naïve patients, the confirmed ORR stood at 76.0%. The Disease Control Rate (DCR) was reported at 90.2% (95% CI, 76.9–97.3). This was coupled with a median Progression-Free Survival (PFS) of 9.2 months (95%CI: 5.7-10.3) and a 2-year Overall Survival (OS) rate of 63.2%.

"Treating locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma remains a substantial unmet clinical need," stated Professor Guo Jun of Peking University Cancer Hospital, who is also the principal investigator of the study. "In clinical practice, we find that approximately 90% of la/mUC patients show HER2 expression at IHC 1+ or above. It is gratifying to showcase the updated long-term survival data at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting, highlighting the impressive efficacy of disitamab vedotin across varied HER2 or PD-L1 expression levels."

Fang Jianmin, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of RemeGen, said: "We're thrilled to share updates on disitamab vedotin research at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting. The study further underscores the potential of disitamab vedotin, in combination with PD-1 inhibitors, for treating urothelial carcinoma. Currently, we are conducting a prospective phase III study to investigate the safety and efficacy of this combination therapy. The encouraging outcomes seen so far suggest a promising avenue for exploring disitamab vedotin across different indications."

In addition, three of RemeGen's abstracts on the novel antibody drug conjugate were selected for online publication by ASCO and are now available on ASCO's Abstract Titles Released webpage.

In the first abstract, titled A multicenter, phase Il trial of RC48-ADC combined with radiotherapy, PD-1/L1 inhibitor sequential GM-CSF and sequential IL-2 (PRaG3.0 regimen) for salvage therapy in patients with HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors, disitamab vedotin was found to be effective with fewer side effects when given at a different schedule from once every 2 weeks to once every 3 weeks. This treatment has the potential to improve the sensitivity of patients with HER2-expressing cancers who have already undergone treatment.

In the second abstract, titled The efficacy and safety of antibody drug conjugate for high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, disitamab vedotin was administered as a monotherapy or combined with tislelizumab. These treatments were tested on non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients with no history of radical cystectomy and showed efficacy with manageable side effects. This treatment could potentially be a viable option for those with high-risk NMIBC. RemeGen is conducting further research to better understand how disitamab vedotin combined with tislelizumab can further improve the treatment of NMIBC.

The third abstract was titled Assessment of Her2 status in extramammary Paget disease and its implication for disitamab vedotin, a novel humanized anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy. According to the study, the expression rate of HER-2 was very high in extramammary Paget disease (EMPD), indicating that it may be used as a routine treatment target. Disitamab vedotin showed efficacy in these patients and need further validation.

About RemeGen Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2008, RemeGen (9995.HK, SHA: 688331) is a leading biopharmaceutical company in China committed to providing solutions to the unmet clinical needs of patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses. RemeGen has research laboratories and offices throughout China and the United States. The company is committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative and differentiated biologic drugs of significant clinical value in the key therapeutic areas of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases.

About Disitamab Vedotin (RC48-ADC)

Disitamab vedotin (RC48-ADC) is an investigational anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate targeting prevalent cancers with significant unmet medical needs and is the first domestically developed ADC to receive marketing approval in China. The drug was granted conditional marketing approval in June 2021 by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China to treat locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer. In the same month, the company submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the treatment of HER2-expressing advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma with disitamab vedotin. In 2021, RemeGen and Seagen Inc. entered into an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize disitamab vedotin in all countries outside of RemeGen's territory of Asia, excluding Japan and Singapore .

The company is implementing a differentiated development and commercial strategy for disitamab vedotin, including (i) gastric cancer (GC), (ii) urothelial carcinoma (UC), (iii) breast cancer (BC), and (iv) other HER2-expressing cancers.

favicon.png?sn=CN19573&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asco-2023-remegen-exhibits-promising-results-of-disitamab-vedotin-in-bladder-cancer-301842318.html

SOURCE RemeGen Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN19573&Transmission_Id=202306050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN19573&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.