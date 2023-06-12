Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it received a $450,000 order for its K1 Blue Light Towers and K1 E-Phones. Texas Southern University (“TSU”) is an existing customer that is purchasing an additional 39 devices consisting of 21 Blue Light Towers and 18 E-Phones.

Campuses are transitioning away from traditional emergency call boxes to more cost-effective systems using cellular and satellite communications with the option of solar power. Knightscope’s leading-edge communications products and Autonomous Security Robot (ASRs) services provide reliable technologies for educational campuses to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

Knightscope was originally founded to help make schools and educators safer, and all of its products play a role in that mission. Read+more+on+Knightscope%26rsquo%3Bs+5-Step+Recommendation+for+Securing+Schools%2C+Colleges+and+Universities. Knightscope’s portfolio of K1 emergency communication products are affordable and easy to install, providing clear voice connectivity with a flashing blue strobe and area illumination to extend that helping hand to remote locations.

TSU is one of the nation’s largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). TSU provides a first-class educational experience, offering over 120 baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degree programs in nine schools and colleges. In addition to providing Knightscope’s cutting edge communication tools for student and faculty safety, TSU also gives helpful tips and suggestions to keep people safe on campus that may be accessed here+on+their+website.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

