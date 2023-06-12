Today, sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announces its first San Antonio restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, June 6. Located in the Quarry Village community, sweetgreen looks forward to providing healthy and convenient food to families, and other residents and visitors in the area.

“San Antonio is a city with so much history, with a vibrant food and dining scene to match, and we couldn't be more excited to be joining the community,” said sweetgreen Co-Founder and CEO, Jonathan Neman. “We look forward to continuing our commitment of connecting residents in Texas to real, healthy, convenient food.”

Sweetgreen prioritizes sustainably sourced and quality ingredients, with fresh produce delivered each morning for their menu of core and seasonal salads, warm bowls and sides. Local partners include Rio Fresh Farm (beets, sweet onions and cabbage), Fredericksburg Peach Co (okra and peaches), Kitchen Pride (portobello and white mushrooms), Village Farms (grape tomatoes), Bowers Shrimp Farm (shrimp) and Banyan Foods (tofu).

For every meal sold on opening day at the Quarry Village restaurant, sweetgreen will donate a meal to Brighter+Bites to nourish underserved elementary school students and families. Brighter Bites aims to change behavior among children and families to improve long-term health outcomes by providing free fresh produce and a nutrition based education. Sweetgreen will also celebrate its grand opening day with giveaways including jewelry from Kendra+Scott, art prints from commissioned local artist Maya+Sokovic, as well as sweetgreen swag, while supplies last. Guests can also enjoy gelato, hot drip coffee and cold brew from Paciugo, and live music by DJ Alyson+Alonzo.

Located at 340 East Basse Rd, Suite 101, sweetgreen at Quarry Village will be open daily from 10:30am to 9pm CT. The restaurant will accommodate 32 indoor diners with banquette and counter seating, and features a patio for up to 15 people. For pick up or delivery options, visit order.sweetgreen.com, or download the sweetgreen app. Customers are also able to access Sweetpass, sweetgreen’s freemium model loyalty program, through a dedicated section in the app or website. With the ability to opt into Sweetpass for free, or to upgrade to Sweetpass+ for $10 per month, the program offers customers the ability to earn sweetgreen by opting in to personalized “challenges” as well as exclusive access to new menu items and limited edition merch drops.

About sweetgreen:

Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit+www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

