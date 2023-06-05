Waters Takes Targeted, Quantitative Imaging to the Next Level with New DESI Source for the Xevo TQ Absolute System

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 5, 2023

News Summary:

  • Waters combines the enhanced desorption electrospray ionization (DESI) source with the Xevo TQ Absolute tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer to enable faster and more sensitive targeted pre-clinical MS imaging experiments.
  • 5X more sensitive and 5X faster than discovery-grade quadrupole time-of-flight MS imaging assays.i
  • Enables pharmaceutical development scientists to decide which drug candidates to investigate further and develop into marketable drugs as quickly as possible.

HOUSTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) -- Waters Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial) today launched the industry's first targeted imaging mass spectrometer based on its Xevo™ TQ Absolute tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer, the most sensitive and compact mass spectrometer in its class. The new instrument combines the Waters™ DESI XS source with the Xevo TQ Absolute system and is five times more sensitive and five times faster than discovery-based imaging systems at precisely determining whether a particular small molecule drug product – and how much of it - reaches its intended target, such as a brain, liver, or lung, in a test subject.

Waters_Corporation_DESI_XS_Ion_Source_Xevo_TQ_Absolute_Mass_Spectrometer.jpg

Waters adds DESI XS source to its Xevo TQ Absolute mass spectrometer for fast and sensitive targeted MS imaging.

"Customers have successfully applied the Xevo TQ Absolute system to solve a host of problems including PFAS testing at parts-per-quadrillion levels," said Jon Pratt, Senior Vice President, Waters Division. "Now, combining it with the DESI XS source gives drug development scientists a powerful new tool for efficiently evaluating the effects of drugs at the site of action with the statistical power of full studies."

Dr. Jephte Akakpo, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Kansas Medical Center, is part of a team researching an antidote (fomepizole) to drug–induced acute liver and kidney damage caused by an acetaminophen overdose.

"The DESI XS source features a high-performance sprayer and that makes the DESI source robust so we can work much more efficiently," said Dr. Akakpo. "Pairing it with the Xevo TQ Absolute system will greatly improve the signal-to-noise ratio and lets us test hypotheses in a way that we couldn't before. The system is taking quantitative MS imaging to the next level."

Applications for direct-from-sample DESI/tandem quadrupole mass spectrometry include:

  • Elucidating drug distribution in tissue sectionsii
  • Monitoring relevant biochemical pathways in toxicological studies
  • Classifying tissue and determining tumor margins

At this year's ASMS conference, Waters is also showcasing its PFAS analytical workflow based on the ultra-sensitive Xevo TQ Absolute mass spectrometer, chemistries, and software. The end-to-end UPLC-MS workflow allows laboratories worldwide to upgrade their capability and keep current with the latest regulatory requirements for measuring parts-per-quadrillion levels of PFAS in air, water, soil, and food.

Additional Resources

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for over 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters and Xevo are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

Waters Contact:

Brian J. Murphy
PR Manager, Corporate Communications
Waters Corporation
[email protected]
+1 508-482-2614

i Comparison to Waters high resolution MALDI or DESI-enabled discovery quadrupole time-of-flight MS imaging systems.
ii Targeted Desorption Electrospray Ionization Mass Spectrometry Imaging for Drug Distribution, Toxicity, and Tissue Classification Studies doi: 10.3390/metabo13030377

Waters_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY19159&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waters-takes-targeted-quantitative-imaging-to-the-next-level-with-new-desi-source-for-the-xevo-tq-absolute-system-301841932.html

SOURCE Waters Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY19159&Transmission_Id=202306050905PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY19159&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.