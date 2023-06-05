HomeServices of America Increases Ownership Stake in Title Resources Group

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 5, 2023

DALLAS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, announced today that HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and one of the nation's largest residential real estate companies based on closed transactions, has increased its ownership stake in TRG.

title_resources_group_Logo.jpg

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Title Resources Group and other partners at Centerbridge, Anywhere and Opendoor," said Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices. "Our partnership has already created value for our operations. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and the positive impact we will have on the industry over the years to come."

"The team and I are thrilled about HomeServices of America's decision to increase its ownership stake in our company. Our expanded relationship with HomeServices of America speaks volumes to the value we create for our customers and our best-in-class solutions. As the underwriter built for the real estate industry, we are excited to expand our relationship with HomeServices of America and their family of market-leading real estate companies," said Scott McCall, President and CEO, Title Resources Group.

In addition to HomeServices of America, TRG's other major shareholders include Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate, Inc., and Opendoor Technologies, Inc.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)

Title Resources Group – the underwriter built for the real estate industry – is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters, according to the American Land Title Association's 2022 market share data. A partnership with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate), and Opendoor Technologies Inc., TRG serves title insurance agents in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Since its inception, in 1984 the company has consistently operated profitably without a net operating loss in any fiscal year. With a mission to provide knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions, TRG is dedicated to growing lifelong relationships and maintaining quality through integrity and financial stability. For more information, please visit www.titleresources.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY17326&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homeservices-of-america-increases-ownership-stake-in-title-resources-group-301842350.html

SOURCE Title Resources Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY17326&Transmission_Id=202306050941PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY17326&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.