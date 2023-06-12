Top Executives Buy Shares at Albemarle and East West

A look at recent insider transactions

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Summary
  • Executives at Albemarle, East West and Matador have loaded up on shares in May.
Article's Main Image

I like the stocks of companies whose top executives are buying their own shares. Lately, that includes Albemarle Corp. (

ALB, Financial), East West Bancorp (EWBC, Financial) and Matador Resources Co. (MTDR, Financial).

Albemarle

Lithium is a hot commodity because it’s used in electric vehicle batteries. A leading miner, processor and seller of lithium is Albemarle (

ALB, Financial), based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

J. Kent Masters, Albemarle’s chairman and chief executive officer, bought more than 51,000 Albemarle shares in May, paying about $993,000. The stock is up about 14% since his purchase.

Kristin Coleman, the company’s general counsel, and Eric Norris, president of energy storage, also bought shares in May, each spending close to a quarter of a million dollars.

Albemarle mines lithium at the Silver Peak mine in Nevada, and in Australia and Chile. Its customers include Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) and Ford (F, Financial).

While lithium is mined mostly in Australia and Chile, China controls some 58% of the world’s lithium-processing capacity. Albemarle operates in China via a joint venture, but China has been known to pressure foreign companies and I think there is some risk of expulsion or expropriation.

Perhaps that is one reason why the stock is modestly priced, at 11 times the earnings analysts expect the company to post in the next year.

Despite my concern about the company’s China operations, I like these shares.

East West

East West Bancorp (

EWBC, Financial) is a banking company in Pasadena, California that finances a lot of film and television projects in both China and Hollywood. It is one of a few U.S. banks with a full banking license in China.

There’s that China risk factor again. Investors also worry about the soundness of U.S. regional banks, given that three significant ones – First Republic Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank -- have failed this year. Before their demise, they ranked 14th, 16th and 29th in the U.S. by assets.

Of course, these worries hit bank shares hard. East West traded for almost $81 a share in February, but has slid to about $52 now. At today’s price the market values it at only 6 times earnings and 1.2 times book value (corporate net worth).

Dominic Ng, the bank’s chief executive, bought 17,600 shares in May, paying about $751,000. Five company directors also bought shares in May, as did Irene Oh, the chief financial officer, Parker Shi, chief operation officer, and Gary Teo, executive vice president.

The stock is up 15% to 21% since these individuals bought, but I think it is still a good speculation.

Matador

Matador Resources (

MTDR, Financial), out of Dallas, Texas, explores for and produces oil and gas, mostly in shale formations. Horizontal drilling and fracking are its métier.

Joseph Foran, Matador’s chairman and chief executive officer, bought 2,652 shares in May and early June, spending about $112,000. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to his total holding of 5,277,320 shares, valued at about $250 million as of June 2.

Other recent buyers at Matador were Billy Goodwin, president of operations, two directors and one executive vice president. Most have a small gain on their purchases thus far.

Like many energy companies, Matador had a few loss years in 2015 through 2020, although it did eke out a profit in three of those six years. Lately it’s been quite profitable. At six times estimated earnings, I think the stock is attractive.

Past record

Beginning in 1999, I’ve recommended 96 stocks where insiders were buying (and at least a year has passed since the recommendation). On average, these have beaten the Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index by 1.3 percentage points over the ensuing year.

I’ve said to avoid 27 stocks even though executives were buying. Those have trailed the S&P 500 by more than 24 percentage points over 12 months.

I’ve noted insider selling in 43 stocks. These have trailed the index by 1.4 percentage points.

Finally, there were 14 stocks where I noted insider buying but made no recommendation, or an ambiguous comment. Those have beaten the index by 16 percentage points.

Bear in mind that my column results are hypothetical and shouldn’t be confused with results I obtain for clients. Also, past performance doesn’t predict the future.

A year ago, I recommended three regional bank stocks whose chief executive officers had been buying shares. First Citizens BancShares Inc. (

FCNCA, Financial) rose 89%, but Customers Bancorp. (CUBI, Financial) declined 37% and Merchants Bancorp. (MBIN, Financial) lost 5%.

The average gain on those three bank stocks was 15.5%, which compares favorably with 5.7% for the S&P 500.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments LLC in Boston, Massachusetts. He or his clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at [email protected].

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.