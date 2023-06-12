BURLINGTON, Mass., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Post , one of the premier audio post production houses serving the Hollywood community, has opened a brand-new multi-mix room facility in Santa Monica built around a full suite of Avid ® ( AVID) technology, including the Avid S6™ control surface , Pro Tools | HDX ™ mixing and processing engine and Pro Tools | MTRX ™ interface. Signature Post’s new Avid-powered facility ensures it will continue to deliver the highest standard of audio post-production to its TV and film customers.







“Avid Pro Tools and the S6 have become the feature and broadcast mixing standard so there was no question when it came to deciding what equipment should be integrated across our facilities,” said Eric Beam, Chief Engineer of Signature Post’s Santa Monica location. “We needed to ensure the equipment we chose would meet today’s industry standards, but also ensure longevity well into the future.”

Since its founding in 2019, Signature Post, headquartered in Burbank, Calif., has trusted Avid technology to aid the delivery of world-class audio for an impressive slate of episodic projects including Ozark and Better Call Saul and feature films including, Chevalier and Ambulance. The new facility, which opened its doors at the end of last year, features an ADR stage as well as three mix stages equipped with Pro Tools | HDX systems, an expanded three-unit, 24 fader Avid S1™ system with Dock and Dual Operator 48 fader Avid S6 consoles.

“Our world-class re-recording mixers and supervising sound editors have always relied on Pro Tools throughout their careers,” said Ricky Delena, Executive Vice President at Signature Post. “It’s crucial that we continue to provide them with cutting edge, innovative and collaborative tools so that they can continue to produce their outstanding creative work.”

“We’re honored to provide the tools the team at Signature Post needs to continue to produce phenomenal work for award-winning film and TV shows,” said Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer at Avid. “Avid is powering leaders like Signature Post with the class-leading editorial and mixing systems that professionals demand to meet today's compressed post production schedules. We're thrilled to be a part of Signature’s exciting growth.”

