Maranello (Italy), June 5, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

EXM Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 29/05/2023 4,085 269.7431 1,101,900.56 - - - - 4,085 269.7431 1,101,900.56 30/05/2023 4,110 270.8973 1,113,387.90 6,300 288.2079 1,815,709.77 1,689,975.59 10,410 269.2952 2,803,363.49 31/05/2023 4,105 269.1385 1,104,813.54 6,714 285.5347 1,917,079.98 1,794,514.63 10,819 267.9849 2,899,328.17 01/06/2023 4,165 270.4100 1,126,257.65 - - - - 4,165 270.4100 1,126,257.65 02/06/2023 4,030 275.8535 1,111,689.61 - - - - 4,030 275.8535 1,111,689.61 20.495 271,1905 5.558.049,26 13.014 286,8288 3.732.789,75 3.484.490,21 33.509 269,8541 9.042.539,48 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till June 2, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 142,303,629.07 for No. 597,178 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 39,900,360.48 (Euro 37,272,003.59*) for No. 153,056 common shares purchased on the .

As of June 2, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,532,229 common shares equal to 4.88% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until June 2, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,558,642 own common shares on EXM and , including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 338,749,622.68.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

