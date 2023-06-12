American Water Recognized for Environmental Leadership and Sustainability by USA Today and Forbes

4 hours ago
American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has been named on the %3Ci%3EUSA+Today+%3C%2Fi%3EAmerica%26rsquo%3Bs+Climate+Leaders and Forbes+Net-Zero+Leaders 2023 lists for its continued commitment to environmental leadership and sustainability.

“American Water is honored to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Lynda DiMenna, Vice President and Chief Environmental & Safety Officer at American Water. “Many of our stakeholders look for measurable progress on our environmental goals and invest with companies that are actively committed to making a positive environmental impact in the communities they serve.”

American Water values and focuses on environmentally responsible initiatives that align with our core mission of providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water to our customers. Long-term focus on sustainability through infrastructure investment, water efficiency and more will continue to make a positive impact on customers and strengthen the communities we serve across our national footprint.

Additional awards and recognitions highlighting American Water’s sustainability commitment include:

  • S&P Global Ratings ESG Evaluation score of 87 (out of 100); highest score given to a U.S. utility and 3rd highest globally
  • Recognized by Newsweek on its America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List; Ranked No. 5 in Energy and Utilities Industry category
  • Recognized by Friendly Forces as a 5 STAR Reservist Friendly Employer
  • Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for fifth consecutive year
  • Earned 2022 WaterSense® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

American Water also recently published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Data Summary. The ESG Data Summary shares numerous metrics for 2022, including water quality compliance, health and safety, customer affordability, ID&E, corporate governance and more. The 2021-2022 Sustainability Report is anticipated to be published this summer.

Learn more about American Water’s environmental leadership here.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

