The Securities and Exchange Commission Will Distribute the K & L International Enterprises, Inc. Fair Fund to Eligible Investors

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by Rust Consulting, Inc. about the Court-approved Fair Fund in the civil action, SEC v. K & L International Enterprises, Inc., Lawrence A. Powalisz, Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. and Jared E. Hochstedler, No. 6:09-cv-1638-GAP-LHP.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (stock symbol: EESO), Cross Atlantic Commodities, Inc. (stock symbol: CXAC), Revenge Designs, Inc. (stock symbol: RVGD), and International Power, Ltd. (stock symbol: IPWG or IPWGE) (the "Securities") on certain trading days defined for each of the Securities from September 1, 2007 through July 31, 2009 (the "Relevant Period"), you may be eligible for recovery from the K & L Fair Fund.

What this case is about

This case involves the Defendants' violations of the registration provisions of the federal securities laws from approximately September 2007 through July 2009. The SEC's complaint alleged that Defendants entered into a series of convertible promissory notes with several issuers in a scheme to evade the securities registration requirements. Over the course of seven months, from May through September 2010, the Court entered final judgments against all seven Defendants. Four of the Defendants collectively paid $3,165,755.31 of the disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and penalties the Court ordered.

On February 7, 2023, the Court granted the SEC's motion to establish a Fair Fund and to appoint Miller Kaplan Arase, LLP, as Tax Administrator for the Fair Fund. The Fair Fund was established to distribute the collected funds to investors who were harmed by the Defendants' violations.

On March 21, 2023, Rust Consulting, Inc. was appointed as Distribution Agent to administer the Fair Fund distribution.

On April 4, 2023, the Court granted the SEC's motion to approve the Distribution Plan for the Fair Fund.

Who is Potentially Eligible for Compensation

To be eligible to file a claim from the Fair Fund, you must satisfy the following criteria: 1) You must have purchased or acquired shares of Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc., Cross Atlantic Commodities, Inc., Revenge Designs, Inc., or International Power, Ltd. on certain trading dates between September 1, 2007 and July 31, 2009 defined for each of the Securities; 2) You must have suffered a loss on approved transactions, that meet the definition of "Recognized Loss" in the Distribution Plan; and 3) You are not an Excluded Party as defined in the Distribution Plan.

How to File a Claim

You can obtain a Claim Form by visiting www.SECvKandLFairFund.com or by contacting Rust Consulting, Inc. at [email protected]. You can file your claim online at www.SECvKandLFairFund.com or submit a Claim Form, by mail, to K & L Fair Fund, c/o Rust Consulting, Inc., Distribution Agent – 2599, Faribault, MN 55021-9599. All Claim Forms are due by September 30, 2023:

For More Information

Copies of the Plan, Plan Notice, and Claim Form are available at www.SECvKandLFairFund.com. You may also call 1 (833) 915-0952 or email the Distribution Agent at [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC16080&sd=2023-06-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-securities-and-exchange-commission-will-distribute-the-k--l-international-enterprises-inc-fair-fund-to-eligible-investors-301840897.html

SOURCE Rust Consulting, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC16080&Transmission_Id=202306051000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC16080&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.