Tupperware® and Vera Bradley® Continue Collaboration With Limited-Edition Collection of On-The-Go, Reusable Food and Beverage Products

4 hours ago
PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2023

Following the success of last year's popular collection, the iconic brands launch two new sets of Tupperware food and beverage products featuring unique Vera Bradley designs, just in time for summer and back-to-school season

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tupperware® and Vera Bradley® announce the launch of their latest limited-edition product collaboration. Building on the success of the popular 2022 collection, the two brands are back with another line of must-have Tupperware food and drinkware containers featuring two of Vera Bradley's newest patterns: Sea Air Floral and Cloud Vine Multi. Each of the vibrant floral prints are available in a reusable ECO Water Bottle, Snack Set, and Sandwich Keeper.

As brands with enduring legacies and instantly recognizable products, Tupperware and Vera Bradley are joining forces once again to provide fun and functional food and drinkware options. Combining reusable solutions that reduce food and single-use plastic waste with cheerful, bright prints, Tupperware and Vera Bradley's second collaboration is sure to continue delighting consumers.

"Last year's first-ever collaboration with Vera Bradley was an incredible success, so we couldn't be more excited to bring brand fans another limited-edition collection with a brand-new set of products and designs," said Gregory Crossley, Senior Director of Marketing, U.S. & Canada, Tupperware. "Perfect for everything from summer travels to preparing for back-to-school, our latest collaboration with Vera Bradley provides consumers with food and drinkware containers that are both beautiful and sustainable."

The limited-edition line includes two patterns:

  • Sea Air Floral Collection: Features a light blue backdrop with yellow, blue and orange florals
  • Cloud Vine Multi Collection: Includes a pink background with blue, yellow and pink flowers

"We are proud to once again partner with Tupperware, a fellow heritage brand that shares Vera Bradley's commitment to creating high-quality products and making the world a brighter place," noted Greg Jaeger, Vera Bradley's Director, Brand Marketing. "Following last year's successful collaboration, we are excited to debut a new collection of on-the-go solutions that perfectly blend the colorful style of Vera Bradley with Tupperware's exceptional product design."

Select patterns of the Tupperware and Vera Bradley collection are available now for a limited time by ordering directly through a Tupperware® independent representative, as well as on Tupperware.com. The complete collection, with matching ECO Water Bottles featuring the collaboration's designs, can be found exclusively through Tupperware channels. Consumers can also shop the latest collection of Sandwich Keepers and Snack Sets at verabradley.com and in select Vera Bradley stores across the U.S.

More details on how to find a Tupperware® independent representative can be found here.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries, primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

