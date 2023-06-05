PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CIRCOR (NYSE: CIR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with KKR.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/circor-international-inc

CIRCOR public stockholders are expected to receive only $49 per share in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CIRCOR by imposing a significant penalty if CIRCOR accepts a superior bid. CIRCOR insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of CIRCOR's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CIRCOR.

