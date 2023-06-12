LAFOX, Ill., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for the green energy, power management, custom display and healthcare markets, announced today that it will be presenting at the TD Cowen Sustainability Week Investor Conference. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics, will be hosting a fireside chat on Friday, June 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. CT.



TD Cowen’s Sustainability Week assembles over 150 leading companies, policy makers, ESG- and sustainability-focused investors, and stakeholders in companies focused on sustainable industries for a week of company presentations, fireside chats and panels, prominent keynote speakers, and topical bootcamps.

Richardson Electronics will provide an overview on its growth initiatives including its green energy products for wind and solar, as well as other power management solutions for electric locomotives and electric vehicles and magnetrons used in synthetic diamond and hydrogen manufacturing.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

