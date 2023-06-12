Keysight to Highlight Automotive Testing Innovations at ATE Europe 2023

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What:

The automotive industry is embracing new technologies that are quickly transforming vehicles into complex, software-defined network platforms hosting clusters of connected devices. With each new capability added to a vehicle comes the need to solve tough design, emulation, and test challenges. At Automotive+Testing+Expo+Europe+2023 (ATE), Keysight’s technical experts will showcase solutions that meet these challenges to accelerate autonomous vehicle (AV), electric vehicle (EV), and automotive electronics testing.

When:

June 13-15, 2023

Where:

Hall 10 Booth #1332

Messe Stuttgart, Germany

Media:

Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

Keysight will present the following demonstrations:

  • Build a Better Battery – Showcases the Keysight Scienlab Energy Storage Discover (ESD) battery test solution supporting the entire R&D process and the Keysight PathWave Lab Operations battery test software optimizing test lab operations.
  • Test the EV Future – Demonstrates the Keysight Scienlab Charging Discovery System (CDS) testing charging interfaces of EVs and EV supply equipment (EVSE) during high-power charging — up to 1,500 V DC and ±600 A DC.
  • Radar Scene Emulation – Features the Keysight Radar Scene Emulator solution combining hundreds of miniature radar target simulators into a scalable screen that can emulate objects up to 512-pixel resolution and at distances as close as 1.5 meters.
  • Lidar Target Simulation – Demonstrates the new Keysight+Lidar+Target+Simulator performing target simulation at near and far distances with different reflectivity in a small footprint.
  • Validate Vehicle Networks – Highlights Keysight’s in-vehicle network validation solution testing waveform, linearity, and jitter of high-speed transmit compliance of 10GBASE-T1 equipment.
  • V2X Functional Validation – Showcases the Keysight WaveBee solutions in combination with Eggplant software ensuring true end-to-end validation of vehicle-to-everything (V2X)-based vehicle functions of sophisticated human-machine interface prototypes.
  • V2X Communication – Demonstrates Keysight’s V2X solution performing radio frequency and protocol tests, on-board unit testing (OBU), and roadside unit (RSU) certification for dedicated short-range communication (DSRC).

Keysight's experts will provide the following technical presentations:

Automotive Ethernet Architecture Conformance
June 13
10:50 a.m.
Hall 10
Marty Gubow

Discussion of Ethernet architecture for in-vehicle networks, including testing time synchronization, traffic shaping, and frame preemption.

Improving the Human Experience in an Increasingly Automated Automotive Experience
June 14
12:10 p.m.
Hall 8
Ethan Chung

Presentation of a modern approach to functionality, performance, and safety testing to guarantee a safe, satisfying, and rewarding vehicle operator user experience.

For more information, visit Keysight+at+ATE+Europe+23.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight+Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

