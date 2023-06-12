Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: The automotive industry is embracing new technologies that are quickly transforming vehicles into complex, software-defined network platforms hosting clusters of connected devices. With each new capability added to a vehicle comes the need to solve tough design, emulation, and test challenges. At Automotive+Testing+Expo+Europe+2023 (ATE), Keysight’s technical experts will showcase solutions that meet these challenges to accelerate autonomous vehicle (AV), electric vehicle (EV), and automotive electronics testing. When: June 13-15, 2023 Where: Hall 10 Booth #1332 Messe Stuttgart, Germany Media: Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

Keysight will present the following demonstrations:

Build a Better Battery – Showcases the Keysight Scienlab Energy Storage Discover (ESD) battery test solution supporting the entire R&D process and the Keysight PathWave Lab Operations battery test software optimizing test lab operations.

– Showcases the Keysight Scienlab Energy Storage Discover (ESD) battery test solution supporting the entire R&D process and the Keysight PathWave Lab Operations battery test software optimizing test lab operations. Test the EV Future – Demonstrates the Keysight Scienlab Charging Discovery System (CDS) testing charging interfaces of EVs and EV supply equipment (EVSE) during high-power charging — up to 1,500 V DC and ±600 A DC.

– Demonstrates the Keysight Scienlab Charging Discovery System (CDS) testing charging interfaces of EVs and EV supply equipment (EVSE) during high-power charging — up to 1,500 V DC and ±600 A DC. Radar Scene Emulation – Features the Keysight Radar Scene Emulator solution combining hundreds of miniature radar target simulators into a scalable screen that can emulate objects up to 512-pixel resolution and at distances as close as 1.5 meters.

– Features the Keysight Radar Scene Emulator solution combining hundreds of miniature radar target simulators into a scalable screen that can emulate objects up to 512-pixel resolution and at distances as close as 1.5 meters. Lidar Target Simulation – Demonstrates the new Keysight+Lidar+Target+Simulator performing target simulation at near and far distances with different reflectivity in a small footprint.

– Demonstrates the new Keysight+Lidar+Target+Simulator performing target simulation at near and far distances with different reflectivity in a small footprint. Validate Vehicle Networks – Highlights Keysight’s in-vehicle network validation solution testing waveform, linearity, and jitter of high-speed transmit compliance of 10GBASE-T1 equipment.

– Highlights Keysight’s in-vehicle network validation solution testing waveform, linearity, and jitter of high-speed transmit compliance of 10GBASE-T1 equipment. V2X Functional Validation – Showcases the Keysight WaveBee solutions in combination with Eggplant software ensuring true end-to-end validation of vehicle-to-everything (V2X)-based vehicle functions of sophisticated human-machine interface prototypes.

– Showcases the Keysight WaveBee solutions in combination with Eggplant software ensuring true end-to-end validation of vehicle-to-everything (V2X)-based vehicle functions of sophisticated human-machine interface prototypes. V2X Communication – Demonstrates Keysight’s V2X solution performing radio frequency and protocol tests, on-board unit testing (OBU), and roadside unit (RSU) certification for dedicated short-range communication (DSRC).

Keysight's experts will provide the following technical presentations:

Automotive Ethernet Architecture Conformance

June 13

10:50 a.m.

Hall 10

Marty Gubow

Discussion of Ethernet architecture for in-vehicle networks, including testing time synchronization, traffic shaping, and frame preemption.

Improving the Human Experience in an Increasingly Automated Automotive Experience

June 14

12:10 p.m.

Hall 8

Ethan Chung

Presentation of a modern approach to functionality, performance, and safety testing to guarantee a safe, satisfying, and rewarding vehicle operator user experience.

For more information, visit Keysight+at+ATE+Europe+23.

