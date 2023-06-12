J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, today announced it has been named to the Fortune 500 for the eleventh consecutive year, moving up to the 280 spot.

“Our advancement on the Fortune 500 list and the company’s overall growth represent the progress, hard work and dedication of our employees, from the drivers that make our fleet one of the safest on the road to the teams creating long-term solutions that deliver increased value for our customers,” said Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt. “They are the source of our success, and by taking care of them, we will continue helping customers reduce costs and improve efficiency.”

The Fortune 500 ranks the 500 largest U.S. companies by total revenue for the respective fiscal year. According to the outlet, companies on this year’s list represent approximately two-thirds of the U.S. GDP and generated $18 trillion in revenue. Fortune has published the annual list since 1955. J.B. Hunt’s first appearance was in 2013 at #485.

Earlier this year, J.B. Hunt was named to Fortune’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the 12th time. The company was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is on a mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. The company’s industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach generate value for customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs and enhancing supply chain visibility. Powered by one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country with more than 162,000 pieces of trailing equipment and nearly one million accessible trucks through its J.B. Hunt 360°® digital freight marketplace, J.B. Hunt can meet the unique shipping needs of any business, from first mile to final delivery, and every shipment in-between. Through disciplined investments in its people, technology and capacity, J.B. Hunt is delivering exceptional value and service that enable long-term growth for the company and its stakeholders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is a Fortune 500 company, an S&P 500 company and a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Its stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. The company’s services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, transload and more. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

