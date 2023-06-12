BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL / ACESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / American Films, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:AMFL) wholly-owned subsidiary, Facterra LLC ("Facterra"), has been named as a data provider in two significant anti-piracy lawsuits against the internet service providers WideOpenWest Finance LLC (US District Court for the District of Colorado, Civil Action No. 1:21-cv-1901-DDD-MEH) and RCN Telecom Services LLC (US District Court for the District of New Jersey, Case No. 3:21-cv-15310-RK-TJB)​). Facterra's role as a data provider in these cases comes in support of executing on its major anti-piracy service contract for a significant copyright holder in the film and television industry representing thousands of titles, as previously announced in February 2023. Facterra helps its clients combat digital piracy by identifying and recording data associated with the illegal infringement of their copyrighted content on global BitTorrent networks and generating and issuing essential Digital Millennium Copyright Act ("DMCA") or copyright infringement notices.

"Since announcing AFI's service contract for our Facterra division back in February 2023, the company has been hard at work delivering value for our clients, which is demonstrated with the filings on these two lawsuits," said Geoff Lee, President and CEO of AFI. "This is a significant moment in our company's history as we execute our mission to serve as advocates for copyright holders across the globe, providing consistent, long-term revenue generation opportunities and sustainable value for our shareholders," added Lee.

Links to the publicly filed lawsuits can be found below.

WideOpenWest Finance LLC (US District Court for the District of Colorado, Civil Action No. 1:21-cv-1901-DDD-MEH)

RCN Telecom Services LLC (US District Court for the District of New Jersey, Case No. 3:21-cv-15310-RK-TJB)

About American Films, Inc.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, rights enforcement, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films and others to enforce intellectual property rights. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information, visit https://americanfilms.us/.

