Glimpse to Discuss the Anticipated Apple XR Headset Announcement and its Impact on the Immersive Technology Sector in a Live Webinar (Today, June 5th, 2023 at 3:30pm ET)

3 hours ago
Immersive technology experts from Glimpse will analyze this potential development and discuss the significant implications for businesses and industries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") company providing enterprise focused immersive technology software and services solutions, is closely monitoring the rumors surrounding the highly anticipated announcement of the Apple XR headset and is scheduled to discuss its thoughts in a webinar later today as detailed below.

Ahead of any official confirmation, industry experts and analysts are recognizing the potential opportunity that a release of this groundbreaking product could present. With Apple's track record of innovation and design excellence, industry observers anticipate that the Apple XR headset could set new benchmarks in terms of user experience and functionality, driving industry growth and development.

This Glimpse webinar will provide in-depth insights into the potential impact of Apple's entry into the immersive technology sector, including the impact it could have across industry sectors.

Webinar Details:

Date: June 5, 3:30pm ET

Featuring: Lyron Bentovim (CEO), DJ Smith (Chief Creative Officer) and Jake Maymar (VP of Innovation)

Hosted By: James Watson (CMO)

Link: https://vimeo.com/event/3465449

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging immersive technology industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Glimpse Contact:

Maydan Rothblum
CFO & COO
The Glimpse Group, Inc.
(917) 292-2685
[email protected]

