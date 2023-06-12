Graduates of California Virtual Academies (CAVA), an online public school serving TK-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will be attending 1 of 10 graduation ceremonies across the state. These include 4 in-person locations and 1 virtual, beginning today, June 5th and continuing throughout the week.

This spring, CAVA will graduate nearly 937 students in addition to the 185 that have already been certified as graduates in fall and 40 more expected over the summer. During these ceremonies, CAVA will recognize the following achievements:

CAVA will award valedictorian medals to 1 student in each of the 9 charters.

107 graduates with receive Summa Cum Laude honors for earning a minimum 4.0 gpa.

68 graduates took part in the CAVA2College Dual Enrollment Program, taking college courses at Norco College, while concurrently completing their high school courses.

44 National Honors Society and 23 National Technical Honor Society graduates have completed at least 6 hours of community service each month for a minimum of 3 semesters while maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or above.

156 graduates will receive the Golden State Seal Merit Diploma.

3 graduates will receive the State Seal of Biliteracy and 3 will receive the Global Seal of Biliteracy.

“Today is the day the students have earned their shining moment, the recognition of all their hard work, and a celebration of their future,” said April Warren, Executive Director of CAVA​. “We’re so happy to watch them head on into their future, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

CAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows. Graduates and families with questions about these ceremonies are encouraged to contact their Counselor.

WHAT: CAVA 2023 Graduation Ceremonies

WHEN & WHERE:

June 5: Vacaville

June 6: Fresno

June 7: San Diego

June 8: San Bernardino

June 9: Virtual

Keynote speakers at various locations will include entrepreneur and realtor, Imran Poladi, Anaheim Ducks Assistant Coach, Noah Babin, Stride Chief Executive Officer, James Rhyu, CEO/Co-Owner of Keller Williams Fresno, Joanna Odabashian, and entrepreneur and founder of Free Conference Call, Dave Erickson.

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact April Warren at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies are nine independent online public charter schools that use the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). The California Virtual Academies are: CAVA @ Fresno, CAVA @ Kings, CAVA @ Los Angeles, CAVA @ Maricopa, CAVA @ San Diego, CAVA @ San Joaquin, CAVA @ San Mateo, CAVA @ Sonoma and CAVA @ Sutter. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CAVA, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcava.k12.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005009/en/