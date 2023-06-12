WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Star Alliance International Corp. ("Star or the Company") recently presented the Company at the Emerging Growth Conference, its first presentation at a virtual conference. Although the decision to present was made very close to the actual date of the conference the Board felt it was an opportunity to talk about our Company and its positive operations and growth opportunities.

The presentation link is below and can be seen on Star's Emerging Growth Conference web page.

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/stal/

Star will be presenting an update on the Company at the next Emerging Growth Conference on June 14th. We will send out further details to our investors and shareholders on how to view the presentation in the next few days.

Richard Carey, Chairman of STAL, commented, "We were excited by the response and questions we received from the audience that viewed our presentation. We will continue to update our shareholders with new information as soon as it becomes available."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold extraction system.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores in an environmentally safe manner.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths, as well as other technologies or proprietary innovation.

It is STAL's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a balanced approach, ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: [email protected]

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin,

Twitter, @staralliancein1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/759198/Star-Alliance-International-Corp-STAL-Presented-at-a-Recent-Emerging-Growth-Conference



