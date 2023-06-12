CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Rightscorp, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK:RIHT);

Rightscorp, a leading technology company specializing in copyright infringement protection, has announced a strategic membership with A2IM (American Association of Independent Music), a non-profit trade organization representing the independent music industry in the United States. This collaboration aims to combat illegal peer-to-peer (P2P) torrent digital copyright theft and safeguard the rights of creators and content owners in the ever-evolving digital landscape. A2IM represents over 600 independent music labels and businesses, advocating for their rights and fostering a sustainable and vibrant independent music sector.

Rightscorp joined A2IM with the intention to educate and service the interests of independent musicians, songwriters, and music publishers. The company's proven track record of successful initiatives positions it strongly to extend its strategic services. By becoming a member of A2IM, Rightscorp further reinforces its mission by leveraging A2IM's extensive network and industry expertise, ultimately contributing to the protection and prosperity of the independent music sector. Rightscorp is excited to announce its participation in A2IM's upcoming Indie Week conference, scheduled to take place in June. The conference presents a unique opportunity for Rightscorp to increase its exposure, network with industry professionals, and establish valuable connections with potential clients.

Rightscorp's CEO, Cecil Bond Kyte, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join A2IM, a trusted leader in the independent music industry. By combining our technological expertise with A2IM's extensive network, we can take decisive action against P2P torrent digital copyright theft and protect the rights of creators and content owners. Together, we will work towards fostering a culture of respect for intellectual property rights.

We would also like to take this moment to reiterate several milestones throughout the doldrums of Covid-19. Having endured the temporal consequences of a delayed trial originally on the docket in February 2020, we are proud to remind our investment community that we achieved yet again another litigation victory this past November on behalf of our client RIAA for $47+ million in damages. Furthermore, we have improved and maintained our current information filer status under the alternative reporting standards for OTC markets. One of our next steps is to become fully SEC reporting soon. There were several commercial initiatives presented last year, starting with an additional contract with our longest standing client representing a net value of $1.25 million. We are currently in the midst of conclusive discussions regarding commercial contracts with other current and future client(s). The recent specter of AI is favoring our abilities to keep pace and stay ahead of digital piracy proliferation."

About

Rightscorp (OTC PINK:RIHT) monetizes copyrighted Intellectual Property (IP). The Company's patent pending digital loss prevention technology focuses on the infringement of digital content such as music, movies, software, and games and ensures that owners and creators are rightfully paid for their IP. Rightscorp implements existing laws to solve copyright infringements by collecting payments from illegal file sharing activities via notifications sent through Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The Company's technology identifies copyright infringers, who are offered a reasonable settlement option when compared to the legal liability defined in the Digital Millennium Copyrights Act (DMCA). Based on the fact that 24% of all internet traffic is used to distribute copyrighted content without permission, Rightscorp is pursuing an estimated $2.3 billion opportunity and has monetized major media titles through relationships with industry leaders.

About A2IM:

A2IM (American Association of Independent Music) is a non-profit trade organization representing the independent music industry in the United States. With over 600 independent music labels and businesses as members, A2IM works to foster a sustainable and vibrant independent music sector while advocating for the rights of independent musicians, songwriters, and music publishers.

Safe Harbor Statement

This shareholder update contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the shareholder update, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this shareholder update.

