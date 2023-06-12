DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 /Centamin plc("Centamin" or "the Company") ( LSE:CEY, Financial)( TSX:CEE, Financial)

Centamin announces that the 2020 share awards under the Company's shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Performance Share Plan ("PSP") have partially (63.1%) vested.

The share awards are for ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company. As per the PSP, awards carried the right to dividend equivalents on the shares that vested.

For more details on the Company's long term incentive plans, including performance conditions of the PSP, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website (https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2022/).

DIRECTOR/PDMR NOTIFICATIONS

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

All vested shares (net of tax) will be held by the Directors for a further two-year period and these shares will be retained towards the Company's in-employment and post-employment share ownership guidelines detailed in the 2022 Remuneration Report. Disposals referred to in this announcement are to cover tax liabilities on the vested share awards.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Martin Horgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Vested share awards that were granted in June 2020 under the terms of the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 372,290 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 372,290 CEY shares Nil e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Martin Horgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.987449 174,976 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 174,976 CEY shares £0.987449 e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-05 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ross Jerrard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Vested share awards that were granted in June 2020 under the terms of the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 246,090 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 246,090 CEY shares Nil e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue









Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Amr Hassouna 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Country Manager (Egypt) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Vested share awards that were granted in June 2020 under the terms of the Company's Deferred Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 30,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 30,000 CEY shares Nil e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

