CINCINNATI, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Insurance, Inc. (Constellation) is pleased to announce the election of Patricia “Tricia” L. Guinn to the Boards of Directors of Constellation and its affiliated insurance subsidiaries, including The Ohio National Life Insurance Company (ONLIC), Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation (ONLAC) and National Security Life and Annuity Co (NSLAC). Nationally recognized as a thought leader in the insurance and financial services industries, Patricia Guinn brings more than 45 years of risk management and mergers and acquisitions experience to her service with Constellation.

Patricia Guinn spent the majority of her career at Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ WTW) and its predecessor companies, where her roles included interim chief risk officer and executive committee member. As leader of the risk and financial services segment, she was responsible for an $800 million global business providing insurance consulting and software, reinsurance brokering and investment services.

In 2014, Patricia Guinn received the Actuarial Foundation’s prestigious Insurance Legends Award for her decades of distinguished service and intellectual contributions to the field. She is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and the National Association of Corporate Directors. She is also a Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst.

“Tricia is a standout in our industry, and we’re privileged to benefit from her risk management, mergers and acquisitions and reinsurance experience as we continue to grow the enterprise organically and inorganically while optimizing our overall enterprise risk profile,” says Anurag Chandra, founder, chairman and CEO of Constellation.

“Constellation has an ambitious growth strategy, with the talent and financial backing critical for execution,” adds Patricia Guinn. “I enjoy being on the ground floor of innovation and I'm honored by this opportunity to help advance Constellation's vision.”

About Constellation

Constellation Insurance, Inc., is a leading insurance holding company serving consumers and small business owners in United States and Latin America through its insurance subsidiaries, which include The Ohio National Life Insurance Company, Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation, National Security Life and Annuity Company, Ohio National Seguros de Vida and certain other affiliated (re)insurance entities. As of December 31, 2022, Constellation’s family of insurance companies have over $34 billion in total assets under management. Constellation’s investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers’, are two of the largest long-term institutional investors in North America, managing a total of C$650 billion in net assets, including over C$140 billion in private capital investments.

