Patricia Guinn elected to Constellation Board

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CINCINNATI, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Insurance, Inc. (Constellation) is pleased to announce the election of Patricia “Tricia” L. Guinn to the Boards of Directors of Constellation and its affiliated insurance subsidiaries, including The Ohio National Life Insurance Company (ONLIC), Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation (ONLAC) and National Security Life and Annuity Co (NSLAC). Nationally recognized as a thought leader in the insurance and financial services industries, Patricia Guinn brings more than 45 years of risk management and mergers and acquisitions experience to her service with Constellation.

Patricia Guinn spent the majority of her career at Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ WTW) and its predecessor companies, where her roles included interim chief risk officer and executive committee member. As leader of the risk and financial services segment, she was responsible for an $800 million global business providing insurance consulting and software, reinsurance brokering and investment services.

In 2014, Patricia Guinn received the Actuarial Foundation’s prestigious Insurance Legends Award for her decades of distinguished service and intellectual contributions to the field. She is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and the National Association of Corporate Directors. She is also a Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst.

“Tricia is a standout in our industry, and we’re privileged to benefit from her risk management, mergers and acquisitions and reinsurance experience as we continue to grow the enterprise organically and inorganically while optimizing our overall enterprise risk profile,” says Anurag Chandra, founder, chairman and CEO of Constellation.

“Constellation has an ambitious growth strategy, with the talent and financial backing critical for execution,” adds Patricia Guinn. “I enjoy being on the ground floor of innovation and I'm honored by this opportunity to help advance Constellation's vision.”

About Constellation

Constellation Insurance, Inc., is a leading insurance holding company serving consumers and small business owners in United States and Latin America through its insurance subsidiaries, which include The Ohio National Life Insurance Company, Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation, National Security Life and Annuity Company, Ohio National Seguros de Vida and certain other affiliated (re)insurance entities. As of December 31, 2022, Constellation’s family of insurance companies have over $34 billion in total assets under management. Constellation’s investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers’, are two of the largest long-term institutional investors in North America, managing a total of C$650 billion in net assets, including over C$140 billion in private capital investments.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee, APR
513.794.6418 (o); 513.218.5519 (m)
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1MjQ2MiM1NjMxNDgxIzUwMDExMTU0Ng==
Constellation-Insurance-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.