Today, Complex announced that the culture-defining ComplexCon festival will return to Long Beach in 2023 for two back-to-back days on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19.

ComplexCon is an expertly-curated festival of the future, bringing together the world's most influential brands and artists for an immersive and unforgettable two days of style, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration, and more. As part of the epic experience, the First We Feast Lagoon will also return, bringing attendees the most delicious, “can’t get them anywhere else” fan-favorite First We Feast and Hot Ones dishes, hosts, and events.

Be the first to receive ComplexCon 2023 updates: food and talent lineups, ticket announcements, and other exclusive news. Find more details and sign up at complexcon.com.

COMPLEXCON 2023

When: November 18-19, 2023

Where: Long Beach, California

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005642/en/