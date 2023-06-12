Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results after the market closes on Thursday, June 15, 2023, followed by a conference call with investors at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe+Investor+Relations+Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com%2FADBE.

