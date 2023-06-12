PDS Biotechnology Post-ASCO Conference Call Tomorrow, June 6, at 8 a.m. ET

4 hours ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation ( PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that the Company will be hosting a conference call and webcast tomorrow, June 6, 2023, to discuss the promising interim data from the VERSATILE-002 (NCT04260126) Phase 2 clinical trial investigating PDS0101 in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), presented at the 2023 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.

During the call, management will provide an in-depth review of the 2023 ASCO interim data.

Conference Call Information:
PDS Biotech will host a conference call on Tuesday, June 6, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the interim data being presented at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting. A live webcast of the event will be available online at PDS Biotech Post-ASCO Webcast. The event will be archived in the investor relations section of PDS Biotech’s website for six months.

Additionally, interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either 877-407-3088 (US) or 201-389-0927 (International).

About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune®, Versamune® plus PDS0301, and Infectimune™ T cell-activating platforms. We believe our targeted immunotherapies have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy approaches through the activation of the right type, quantity and potency of T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce and shrink tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials and will be advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer in 2023. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Investor Relations:
Deanne Randolph
PDS Biotech
Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613
Email: [email protected]

Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
Email: [email protected]

Media Contacts:
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Dave Schemelia
Phone: +1 (609) 468-9325
[email protected]

Bill Borden
Phone: +1 (732) 910-1620
[email protected]


