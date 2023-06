FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation ( PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that the Company will be hosting a conference call and webcast tomorrow, June 6, 2023, to discuss the promising interim data from the VERSATILE-002 (NCT04260126) Phase 2 clinical trial investigating PDS0101 in combination with Merckā€™s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDAĀ® (pembrolizumab), presented at the 2023 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.



During the call, management will provide an in-depth review of the 2023 ASCO interim data.

Conference Call Information:

PDS Biotech will host a conference call on Tuesday, June 6, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the interim data being presented at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting. A live webcast of the event will be available online at PDS Biotech Post-ASCO Webcast. The event will be archived in the investor relations section of PDS Biotechā€™s website for six months.

Additionally, interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either 877-407-3088 (US) or 201-389-0927 (International).

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary VersamuneĀ®, VersamuneĀ® plus PDS0301, and Infectimuneā„¢ T cell-activating platforms. We believe our targeted immunotherapies have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy approaches through the activation of the right type, quantity and potency of T cells. To date, our lead VersamuneĀ® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce and shrink tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials and will be advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with KEYTRUDAĀ® for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer in 2023. Our Infectimuneā„¢ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

