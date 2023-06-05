PR Newswire

FREE document shredding and electronics recycling by Iron Mountain and Information Systems Resources available at Comerica Livonia Operations Center

DETROIT, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank encourages the public to bring paper documents and electronic devices for recycling to the Comerica Bank Livonia Operation Center (39200 W. Six Mile, Livonia 48152) on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the return of its 14th annual Shred Day.

Comerica is partnering with Iron Mountain Incorporated and Information System Resources (ISR) to offer residents and business owners a way to securely dispose of sensitive documents, computers, keyboards, monitors and cellular devices. Along with securely disposing of sensitive documents and electronics, Comerica is helping fight hunger by collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan.

"With consumers losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud last year according to the Federal Trade Commission, we must remain diligent and alert to information and documents susceptible to identity theft and other fraudulent acts," said Scott Beckerman, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President & Director of Corporate Sustainability. "Shred Day reflects Comerica's efforts to serve as a trusted partner in our community by raising awareness of identify protection, minimizing the negative impact on the environment and helping to eliminate hunger in southeast Michigan.

After a two-year hiatus, Comerica's Shred Day returned last year and Iron Mountain shredded approximately 133,000 pounds of documents, while ISR recycled nearly 18,000 pounds of electronics and computer equipment. The 2022 collection totals surpassed 2019 results, establishing a new record for the largest single-site haul at Comerica's southeast Michigan Shred Day events that first started in 2008. Over 1,100 vehicles took advantage of the free service during the five-hour event.

In its 13-year history, Comerica Shred Day in metro Detroit has collected over 1 million pounds of shredded documents that turned into recycled pulp. The process of recycling paper into new paper products generates 74% less air pollution and uses 50% less water than producing paper from traditional forest products.

"Shred Day's impact goes beyond identity protection and contributes to more sustainable future," Beckerman continued. "Our partners share in the goals to protecting and preserving the environment, while also reducing food insecurity in our communities. We encourage residents, small businesses, and non-profit organizations to use this free service and consider donating to Gleaners to help those in need."

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING

In addition to securely shredding sensitive documents, Information Systems Resources will securely dispose and recycle computer equipment.

Acceptable small computer electronic devices and accessories include: CPUs, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD displays, all-in-ones, servers, switches, hubs, keyboards, mice, speakers, wireless internet cards, hard drives, optical drives, circuit boards, wires and cables.

SHREDDING HUNGER

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan will be on site during Shred Day to accept monetary and non-perishable food donations.

Gleaners provides food to more than 600 partner agencies, including schools, soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and others across the region, and supplements efforts of those partners by offering direct service drive-up grocery distributions. Every dollar donated provides three meals, and 94 cents of every donated dollar goes to food and food programs.

In 2022, guests donated more than 2,300 pounds of food and approximately $5,400 in cash to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, generating approximately 18,000 meals. Last year's totals resulted in more meals generated than any previous 13 metro Detroit Shred Day events. Since 2016, more than 54,000 meals have been created through Shred Day donations to Gleaners.

For more information and a complete list of accepted and prohibited items, please visit Comerica.com/ShredDay.

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back nearly years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

