June 5, 2023

Dear ADM Tronics Shareholder,

I want to thank you, and every one of our shareholders, for your loyalty and your belief in ADM Tronics. Your investment has allowed us to be laser-focused on building a robust pipeline of products and has allowed us to develop what we believe to be our game-changing Sonotron® technology to treat pain. We are planning to commercially launch the Vet-Sonotron® - for pets and animals - and later, The Sonotron® for human medical applications. We have a major financial and time investment in the development of this technology that we believe will reward ADMT with significant revenues and profits.

We are especially proud that our Sonotron technology has demonstrated a giant leap in treating pain without the use of drugs or opioids. I invite you to watch this short video demonstrating the Vet-Sonotron's pain relief and visible inflammation reduction for a racehorse that was suffering an acute painful injury during a race.

The demand for solutions to treat pain for both animals and humans is very large. American pet owners will spend about $2 billion in 2023 for pain management for their pets. The National Academy of Sciences estimated in 2010 that more than 100 million American individuals experienced chronic unrelieved pain. The estimated cost was $560 billion to $635 billion per year, composed of direct health care costs of between $261 billion to $300 billion.

Our Sonotron device demonstrates unprecedented pain relief that is non-invasive and has no known adverse side effects. Over the decades, I have witnessed many different devices for treating pain, including drugs and opioids, but have never seen anything that works this well, this fast, with long-lasting results, and with no known adverse side effects. This is truly an exceptionally effective pain treating device that we believe has the potential to become a widespread solution for treating pain without drugs for both animals and for humans.

We have good reason to believe the veterinary market will be receptive to the Vet-Sonotron. We plan to offer the device for purchase or on a pay-per-use basis we have developed. This is a remote cloud-based metering system that allows a veterinary practitioner to be charged for treatment units delivered by the Vet-Sonotron. Our market testing has indicated that potential users prefer this, by far, as opposed to purchase. At the same time, it gives our company an ongoing revenue source - a truly win-win arrangement. We feel that this model has the potential to generate large, high-margin revenues for ADM Tronics over many years to come.

ADM Tronics has been developing and taking medical devices through the FDA process for over 40 years and we believe we have a high probability of success for our human model of the Sonotron pain therapy device. In our testing, efficacy is exceptional; each treatment is long lasting; and there are no known adverse side effects.

With commercialization for animals imminent, and the possibility of expanding sales to humans in later 2024, we believe the impact to ADM Tronics' valuation can be substantial because there are fewer than 68 million shares outstanding which today represents a total market capitalization of about $6,800,000.

Another significant matter of interest to shareholders is that a prior and very good client plans to return to us for our engineering services for development and manufacturing of its' innovative medical technology to help people facing amputations due to diabetic foot ulcers and other non-healing wounds. This technology could be very meaningful for the many people suffering with debilitating chronic wounds. We believe this returning client with this new medical device can bring increasing and profitable revenues to our company in our Medical Device Engineering services segment. And once this new technology completes clinical studies and, should it receive the green light from the FDA, it can generate revenues and profits in our contract medical device manufacturing segment.

A few financial highlights for the Third Fiscal Quarter ended December 31, 2022: Your company has ample cash on hand to finance operations; the current ratio is over a healthy 2.5 to 1of current assets to current liabilities; the company reported very low debt; and, the company was profitable with $93,771 in profits for the reporting quarter, representing over 9% net profit. (Complete financial results are available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for December 31, 2022, available at www.sec.gov.)

I hope I have successfully conveyed to you why we are more optimistic than ever and look forward to an exciting and prosperous future with you. I want you to please feel free to call or email me if you have any questions.

I very much look forward to our next Letter to Shareholders.

Thank you and regards,

s/s Andre' DiMino, President and CEO

