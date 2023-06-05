Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and Union Pacific Railroad Reach Paid Sick Leave Agreement

OMAHA, Neb., June 5, 2023

Union Pacific's locomotive engineers will now have up to seven days paid in the event of illness.

OMAHA, Neb., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad reached an agreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) to provide paid sick leave to the approximately 5,600 locomotive engineers employed by the railroad. Under the agreement, BLET members will have up to seven paid days to use in the event of illness. Five days will be considered paid sick days with the ability to convert two additional paid leave days for use as paid sick time. The new agreement is effective Aug. 1.

"This agreement is really about health and safety," said BLET National President Eddie Hall. "It's not in our members', the public's, or the railroad's best interest for engineers to be operating trains when they're sick. Congratulations to our BLET General Chairmen and Union Pacific's management who reached this agreement at the bargaining table."

"The well-being and quality of life for all employees are critically important to us," said Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. "We want to thank BLET union leadership for their valuable collaboration. This agreement marks another step forward in Union Pacific's ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive work environment that prioritizes the health and well-being of all employees."

Union Pacific now has sick leave agreements in place with 12 of its 13 labor unions, covering approximately 68% of Union Pacific's craft employees.

ABOUT THE BLET
The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen represents more than 51,000 professional locomotive engineers and trainmen throughout the United States. The BLET is the founding member of the Rail Conference, International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA20167&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brotherhood-of-locomotive-engineers-and-trainmen-and-union-pacific-railroad-reach-paid-sick-leave-agreement-301842741.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad

