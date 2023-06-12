MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / FedEx Corp. ( NYSE:FDX, Financial) is harnessing scan data from its unparalleled global logistics network to enhance customer access to emissions information with the U.S. launch of a new tool, FedEx® Sustainability Insights.

Created by FedEx Dataworks, this revolutionary cloud-based engine uses near-real time FedEx network data to estimate CO 2 e emissions for both individual tracking numbers and FedEx.com accounts. Users can view historical emissions data by account as well as search by tracking number with their free FedEx.com login. Data is displayed in a variety of metrics such as mode of transport, service type, and country or territory for all eligible FedEx Express®, FedEx Ground®, and FedEx Freight® shipments.1

The capabilities presented by FedEx Sustainability Insights serve as the foundation for a new suite of tools for e-commerce customers. Through an application programming interface (API), customers can transfer their historical and predictive emissions data to their own internal systems. Machine learning powers the predictive API capabilities, which can help customers manage their supply chain, boost operational compliance, and integrate emissions estimates into their shopping cart for their customers.

"We've heard from our shippers that they need more data on their shipping footprint as consumers increasingly weigh sustainability as a factor in purchasing decisions." said Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Brie Carere. "Through innovations like FedEx® Sustainability Insights, FedEx is empowering customers to access the information they need as part of our mutual pursuit of a more sustainable future."

These new offerings complement FedEx Corp. efforts to reduce emissions in its worldwide operations in pursuit of a goal of global carbon neutral operations by 2040. As the company optimizes its operations, FedEx® Sustainability Insights will support this goal by providing insights into further opportunities for network efficiency with data-backed predictive insights and modeling.

To advance toward its 2040 carbon neutral operations goal, FedEx is focusing on areas such as electrification of FedEx pickup and delivery vehicles globally; more efficient facilities, fuels, and fleets; and investments in natural carbon capture. Customers interested in learning more about FedEx® Sustainability Insights and its capabilities can visit fedex.com/en-us/carbon-footprint-insights.html.

About FedEx Corporation

FedEx Corp. ( NYSE:FDX, Financial) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $93 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 530,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

1 FedEx® Sustainability Insights calculates greenhouse gas emissions (CO 2 equivalent) using a methodology that follows the World Resources Institute (WRI) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, conforms to the and Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework, and includes industry standard emission factors, utilities and transportation specific operational metrics. It is available in the U.S. for eligible FedEx Express®, FedEx Ground®, and FedEx Freight® shipments. Some exclusions apply - see https://www.fedex.com/en-us/carbon-footprint-insights.html for more information.

