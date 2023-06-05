Washington Trust provides $1.527 million in financing to 140 Corporate Drive Investors, LLC

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 5, 2023

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $1.527 million in financing to 140 Corporate Drive Investors, LLC for the acquisition of a 17,796 square foot single-tenant industrial property located in Trumbull, Conn.

140CorporateDrive_image.jpg

The subject property is currently occupied by a local manufacturing company in an active industrial park with convenient access to I-95 and I-84, as well as CT Route 25. "We are excited to provide financing for this type of light industrial property which, in the greater Fairfield market, is of high demand but limited supply," said Julia Anne M. Slom, Washington Trust's Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Real Estate Officer.

Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate mortgages for the construction, refinancing, or purchasing of investment real estate projects. Financing ranges in size from several hundred thousand dollars up to multi-million dollar projects. For more information, contact Brett Eagleson, Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Group, at 860-415-7053.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). (Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at washtrust.com.)

Washinton_Trust_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE19966&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-provides-1-527-million-in-financing-to-140-corporate-drive-investors-llc-301842590.html

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE19966&Transmission_Id=202306051500PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE19966&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.