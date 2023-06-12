Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT. Mr. Carpenter will present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, beginning at 9:55 a.m. CT.

WEBCAST: To listen to a live webcast of the presentations, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option. REPLAY: The webcast replays will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005787/en/