Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference (“Conference”) in New York, New York on June 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time. The Company will also participate in investor meetings from June 6 – 7, 2023.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com. In addition, copies of any materials provided by the Company at the Conference will be made available through the Company’s website prior to the start of the Conference.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:DEA, Financial) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

