Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq and TASE: DRS), a leading provider of advanced defense technologies, announced today that it has been added to the Russell 2000® and broad-market Russell 3000® Indexes as part of the 2023 Russell index annual reconstitution, which will be effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2023.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

