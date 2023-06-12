Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) ("BNL," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), today provided an update on the Company’s second quarter activity to date.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“I am pleased to provide a preview of our second quarter activity,” said John Moragne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our portfolio continues to demonstrate its strength and resiliency with 100% collections through April and May. We continue to selectively find accretive opportunities to deploy capital in today’s market including new acquisitions, continued investment in our existing properties, and attractive build-to-suit opportunities. We remain committed to our disciplined and prudent approach to capital allocation as we continue to navigate today’s challenging market backdrop.”

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the second quarter, we invested $60.1 million in 4 properties at a weighted average initial cash capitalization rate of 7.3%. Investments were all industrial opportunities and consisted of $20.4 million in new property acquisitions, $7.0 million in revenue generating capital expenditures, and $32.7 million in development funding opportunities. The leases on new property acquisitions and revenue generating capital expenditures had a weighted average initial term of over 15 years and minimum annual rent increases of 1.9%. Year-to-date, we have completed investments totaling $80.1 million at a weighted average initial cash capitalization rate of 7.1%.

On May 22, 2023, BNL closed on the acquisition of the land in connection with the previously announced $204.8 million build-to-suit transaction, of which $32.7 million was funded through the date of this release and included in the development opportunities referenced above. The facility is projected to open in the third quarter of 2024, with rent commencing no later than October 15, 2024. During the 18-month construction period, BNL will earn capitalized interest at customary rates. Once completed, the facility will be leased to a leading distributor to retailers in the United States and Canada pursuant to a 15-year lease with multiple renewal options and 2.50% annual rent escalations, translating into a GAAP cap rate of 8.1%.

We currently have commitments to fund $13.5 million in revenue generating capital expenditures with existing tenants and $172.1 million in development funding opportunities.

During the second quarter, we sold four properties for proceeds of $69.4 million at a weighted average cap rate of 5.6% on tenanted properties. Year-to-date, we have sold seven assets for proceeds of $121.3 million at a weighted average cap rate of 5.7% on tenanted properties.

REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Collected 100% of base rents due through April and May for all properties under lease, and as of the date of this release our portfolio was 99.4% leased based on rentable square footage as of the end of the first quarter, with two of our total properties vacant and not subject to a lease.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of March 31, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

