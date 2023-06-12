Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems, today announced the publication of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report (“the Report”) detailing its approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics.

Jeffrey M. Busch, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “At its core, our ESG framework is a dynamic, forward-looking approach to investing in our assets, managing our properties and operating our business. We focus on the interests of all of our stakeholders, and are continuing our commitment to integrate our ESG principles into our regular business operations. As we look ahead, we will continue to advance our ESG initiatives as part of our ongoing growth and improvement. In everything we do, our decisions reflect our commitment to our corporate sustainability values: alignment, access and authenticity.”

The Company’s Report sets forth its commitment and efforts regarding environmental stewardship, social responsibility, strong corporate governance, and is available digitally at: GMRE+CSR+2023

Environmental

The Company initiated its inaugural Report last year, but has been engaged in collecting and tracking environmental data from its tenants since 2019, including energy and water usage. The Report highlights the significant growth in the Company’s energy tracking efforts, from 11% of its tenants providing energy usage information in 2019, to approximately 51% currently. The Report also details the Company’s improved GRESB1 Assessment, in which GMRE moved up in its GRESB peer group2, improving from 10th to 4th place. Finally, the Report details additional measures the Company has implemented to ensure the validity and consistency of data, including a study from the Georgetown University Steers Center of Real Estate.

Social

The Company’s social effort continues to focus on its workforce, tenants and communities and describes the Company’s philosophy and goals regarding workforce and stakeholder engagement. A highlight of the Report is the success and expansion of GMRE’s pilot program Ride United, a partnership with The United Way and Lyft, which provides transportation for those in need to non-emergency medical appointments.

Governance

The Report also puts forth and details the continued enhancement of the Company’s governance practices, which are based on integrity, transparency and accountability. The Board has taken a proactive role in governance leadership and has prioritized its efforts to support the evolution of its ESG initiatives.

1 The Global ESG Benchmark for Real Assets

2 Our GRESB peer group included seven real estate companies of several types, with market caps between $730 million and $25 billion. The Steers Center peer group of 10 companies included only REITs, with smaller market cap variation; all but one had a healthcare focus.

