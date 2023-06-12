ResMed Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Rob Douglas, president and chief operating officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023, beginning at approximately 9:20 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, CA.

More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for the following 180 days.

About ResMed
At ResMed (: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

