The Lovesac Company Announces Participation in the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

2 hours ago
STAMFORD, Conn., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company ( LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), the home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, today announced that the Company is scheduled to host a presentation at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company ( LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of our own showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE and THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
[email protected]

