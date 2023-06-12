Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced the appointment of Jim Hardy as President of MEATER. The appointment of Mr. Hardy follows a comprehensive search that considered both external and internal candidates. The founders of MEATER, Wen Nivala, Teemu Nivala, and Joseph Cruz, are expected to transition out of their leadership roles at the end of this year. Traeger’s executive team will be evaluating a transition plan for Mr. Hardy’s responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer in the coming months.

“Jim has proven to be an invaluable partner and leader at our Company,” said Traeger CEO Jeremy Andrus. “MEATER is a critical part of the Traeger story and I am thrilled to have Jim lead its next phase of growth. As we evaluated succession planning for MEATER, it became clear that Jim was the right candidate. In his role as COO of Traeger, Jim assumed executive oversight of MEATER. This experience, along with his decades-long track record of leadership and operational excellence, make him well positioned to successfully lead MEATER and ensures a seamless transition.”

Mr. Andrus continued, “I would like to thank Wen, Teemu, and Joseph for their contributions in driving MEATER’s strong growth since we acquired the business and I wish them success in their future endeavors.”

Jim Hardy has served as Chief Operating Officer of Traeger since September 2022 and previously served as Chief Supply Chain Officer since March 2021. He has over 35 years of operations experience, and previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Fanatics, Inc. and Executive Vice President Global Operations of Under Armour, Inc.

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. In 2023, Traeger entered the griddle category, further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space. Traeger grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of our platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, accessories, and MEATER smart thermometers.

