On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, NJR Clean Energy Ventures (CEV) and New Jersey American Water will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate North America’s largest floating solar array. Constructed using an innovative floating racking system, the 8.9-megawatt solar facility turns unutilized space on the Canoe Brook reservoir into a source of clean energy. The innovative project continues CEV’s strong track record of clean energy investments and will provide 95% percent of the power needs for New Jersey American Water’s Canoe Brook Water Treatment Plant, which produces 14 million gallons of drinking water per day and serves 84,000 customers.

Members of the media are invited to attend.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 10 a.m. WHERE: New Jersey American Water Canoe Brook Water Treatment Plant 167 John F. Kennedy Parkway Short Hills, NJ 07078 WHO: Guest Speakers Include The Honorable Shawn M. LaTourette, Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection The Honorable Mary-Anna Holden, Commissioner, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Company Leaders from NJR Clean Energy Ventures and New Jersey American Water PRESS: Open

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and+Facebook.

Media Contact: Denise Free

Phone: 856-449-7357

Email: [email protected]

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary,operates and maintains over 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 570,000 customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.

NJR’s principal subsidiary,operates and maintains over 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 570,000 customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties. Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 440 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 440 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility. Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,300 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR:

Visit www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter %40NJNaturalGas.

“Like” us on facebook.com%2FNewJerseyNaturalGas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005831/en/