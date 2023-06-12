Astronics+Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that it has filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing of the shelf registration statement is intended to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility to access the capital markets in the future through the sale of securities if it becomes advantageous for the Company and its shareholders.

The shelf registration statement on Form S-3 has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities to be registered on the Form S-3 may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Form S-3 registration statement becomes effective. If and when the shelf registration is declared effective, it will permit the Company to offer and sell, from time to time in one or more offerings, up to $150 million of common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants to purchase any of these securities, rights to purchase common stock, preferred stock or debt securities, stock purchase contracts, units or any combination of such securities. Any offering of securities under the registration statement will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement related to such offering and the accompanying prospectus included in the shelf registration. Astronics currently expects that the net proceeds of any such future offerings of securities pursuant to the shelf registration statement would be used for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, organic strategic initiatives and reducing debt as well as general working capital needs.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets. For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “estimate” or other similar expressions and include all statements with respect to the Company’s plans and expectations regarding its registration statement on Form S-3 and any potential future offering or capital raises and the use of proceeds therefrom. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the continued global impact of COVID-19 and related governmental and other actions taken in response, trend in growth with passenger power and connectivity on airplanes, the state of the aerospace and defense industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Company’s products, the need for new and advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and relationships, the effectiveness of the Company’s supply chain, and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005813/en/