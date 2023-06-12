Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced an aggregate principal amount of $400 million of 6.000% senior notes due 2033 (the “Senior Notes”) pursuant to a public offering. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, if necessary, to repay upon maturity its $400 million 4.70% senior notes due 2023, which mature on September 15, 2023, and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering, and Mizuho Securities USA LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are serving as co-managers.

The Senior Notes have a maturity date of September 15, 2033, with a par-call option three months prior to maturity, an issue price of 99.639% and feature a fixed-rate coupon of 6.000%, payable semiannually. The Company expects to complete the offering of the Senior Notes on June 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

This offering is being conducted as a public offering by means of a prospectus supplement filed as part of a shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form S-3. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Senior Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and is guided by a fundamental purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. RGA is widely recognized for superior risk management and underwriting expertise, innovative product design, and dedicated client focus. RGA serves clients and partners in key markets around the world and has approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $89.1 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws including, among others, statements relating to the Company’s offering of the Senior Notes and its intended use of proceeds, projections of the future operations, strategies, earnings, revenues, income or loss, ratios, financial performance and growth potential of the Company. Forward-looking statements often contain words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “if,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “pro forma,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or that are otherwise tied to future periods or future performance, in each case in all derivative forms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results, performance, and achievements could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could also cause results or events to differ, possibly materially, from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, include, among others: (1) adverse changes in mortality (whether related to COVID-19 or otherwise), morbidity, lapsation or claims experience, (2) inadequate risk analysis and underwriting, (3) adverse capital and credit market conditions and their impact on the Company’s liquidity, access to capital and cost of capital, (4) changes in the Company’s financial strength and credit ratings and the effect of such changes on the Company’s future results of operations and financial condition, (5) the availability and cost of collateral necessary for regulatory reserves and capital, (6) requirements to post collateral or make payments due to declines in the market value of assets subject to the Company’s collateral arrangements, (7) action by regulators who have authority over the Company’s reinsurance operations in the jurisdictions in which it operates, (8) the effect of the Company parent’s status as an insurance holding company and regulatory restrictions on its ability to pay principal of and interest on its debt obligations, (9) general economic conditions or a prolonged economic downturn affecting the demand for insurance and reinsurance in the Company’s current and planned markets, (10) the impairment of other financial institutions and its effect on the Company’s business, (11) fluctuations in U.S. or foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, or securities and real estate markets, (12) market or economic conditions that adversely affect the value of the Company’s investment securities or result in the impairment of all or a portion of the value of certain of the Company’s investment securities that in turn could affect regulatory capital, (13) market or economic conditions that adversely affect the Company’s ability to make timely sales of investment securities, (14) risks inherent in the Company’s risk management and investment strategy, including changes in investment portfolio yields due to interest rate or credit quality changes, (15) the fact that the determination of allowances and impairments taken on the Company’s investments is highly subjective, (16) the stability of and actions by governments and economies in the markets in which the Company operates, including ongoing uncertainties regarding the amount of U.S. sovereign debt and the credit ratings thereof, (17) the Company’s dependence on third parties, including those insurance companies and reinsurers to which the Company cedes some reinsurance, third-party investment managers and others, (18) financial performance of the Company’s clients, (19) the threat of natural disasters, catastrophes, terrorist attacks, pandemics, epidemics or other major public health issues anywhere in the world where the Company or its clients do business, (20) competitive factors and competitors’ responses to the Company’s initiatives, (21) development and introduction of new products and distribution opportunities, (22) execution of the Company’s entry into new markets, (23) integration of acquired blocks of business and entities, (24) interruption or failure of the Company’s telecommunication, information technology or other operational systems, or the Company’s failure to maintain adequate security to protect the confidentiality or privacy of personal or sensitive data and intellectual property stored on such systems, (25) adverse developments with respect to litigation, arbitration or regulatory investigations or actions, (26) the adequacy of reserves, resources and accurate information relating to settlements, awards and terminated and discontinued lines of business, (27) changes in laws, regulations, and accounting standards applicable to the Company or its business, including Long Duration Targeted Improvement accounting changes and (28) other risks and uncertainties described in the prospectus supplement related to this offering and accompanying prospectus and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC incorporated by reference into the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business, including those mentioned in this release, and in the periodic reports the Company files with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even though the Company’s situation may change in the future, except as required under applicable securities law. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you are advised to see the risk factors set forth in the prospectus supplement under “Risk factors” and in Item 1A – “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as may be supplemented by Item 1A – “Risk Factors” in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC.

