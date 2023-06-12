Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will deliver a presentation at the 2023 RBC Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023.

The Company has also posted its presentation titled “AESI 2023 RBC Energy Conference” at https%3A%2F%2Fir.atlas.energy%2F in the "Presentations” section under “News & Events” tab on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Our company was founded in 2017 by long-time E&P operators and led by Bud Brigham. Our experience as E&P operators, combined with our unique asset base and focus on using technology to deliver novel solutions to our customers’ toughest challenges and mission-critical needs differentiates us as the proppant and logistics provider of choice in the Permian Basin.

Atlas is a leader in the proppant and proppant logistics industry and is currently solely focused on serving customers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas producing regions in North America. Our Kermit, TX and Monahans, TX facilities are strategically located and specifically designed to maximize reliability of supply and product quality, and our deployment of trucking assets and the Dune Express is expected to drive significant logistics efficiencies.

Our core mission is to maximize value for our stockholders by generating strong cash flow and allocating our capital resources efficiently, including providing a regular and durable return of capital to our investors through industry cycles. Further, we recognize that our long-term profitability is maximized in being good stewards of the environments and communities in which we operate. In our pursuit of this mission, we work to improve the processes involved in the development of hydrocarbons, which we believe will ultimately contribute to providing individuals with access to the energy they need to sustain or improve their quality of life in a clean, safe, and efficient manner. We take great pride in contributing positively to the development of the hydrocarbons that power our lives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005778/en/