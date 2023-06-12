Politan Capital Management (together with its affiliates, “Politan”), a 9% shareholder of Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MASI), today commented on the Company’s recent announcement that it would authorize expanding its Board and adding Politan nominee Michelle Brennan – contingent on the reelection of all incumbent Masimo directors at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

Quentin Koffey, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Politan, stated:

“Meaningful change is clearly needed on Masimo’s Board. For years, Masimo has gone to extreme and well-documented lengths to avoid this occurring. Making Michelle’s appointment contingent on all incumbent directors being elected is not progress – it is yet another defensive maneuver to impede shareholder-driven change.

Michelle would be an exceptional addition to Masimo’s Board. Her deep expertise from decades spent in relevant roles at Johnson & Johnson, in addition to her experience as a public company director, make her an ideal fit to help Masimo. The opportunity to do so is why she is participating in this election. Michelle wants to be able to bring the type of positive, substantive improvement to the Company that has been outlined in Politan’s campaign and will only be possible with a real level of change.

If elected, Michelle and I will be fully committed from day one to working constructively alongside the other directors to further the best interests of the Company. While we unfortunately expect the emotive attacks from Masimo to continue leading up to the vote, we encourage shareholders to look past these unproductive distractions. We believe the facts and analysis we have presented – all of which are carefully supported – speak for themselves. We look forward to continuing to engage with our fellow shareholders in the weeks ahead.”

Politan encourages shareholders to review its presentation, proxy materials and letter to shareholders, all of which are available at www.AdvanceMasimo.com. Shareholders can support real change at Masimo by voting on the BLUE proxy card FOR the election of Michelle Brennan and Quentin Koffey.

