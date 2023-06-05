PTC Names Janesh Moorjani to Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Janesh Moorjani to its Board of Directors, effective June 7, 2023.

An experienced public company finance leader with international operating experience in sales, Moorjani has spent more than two decades helping fuel growth and drive transformation in large and mid-size technology companies. Moorjani is currently CFO and COO of Elastic NV, a leading platform for search-powered solutions.

"At PTC, we are driven by the parallel pursuit of technology leadership and operational excellence," said James "Jim" Heppelmann, CEO of PTC. "Janesh brings a unique blend of expertise in financial and operational management that will be a real asset to PTC as we continue to evolve our business model and accelerate our company's embrace of SaaS. We are pleased to expand our talented board with someone with such an impressive background."

Before joining Elastic and leading the company to its successful IPO in 2018, Moorjani served in senior finance roles at Infoblox and VMware. Earlier, he spent nearly a decade at Cisco Systems, serving in sales, operations, and finance roles in Asia Pacific and the U.S.

"PTC is well positioned to create value for shareholders by leveraging an enviable market position as a leader in helping companies digitally transform the way they create, manufacture, and service physical products," said Moorjani. "I am pleased to join PTC's Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Moorjani is on the Board of Directors at Cohesity, a pre-IPO data management company, funded by premier venture capital firms, where he serves on the Audit Committee.

Moorjani will serve on the PTC Board's Audit Committee. His appointment brings the total members of PTC's Board of Directors to ten.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
Together with a broad partner ecosystem, PTC enables industrial companies to digitally transform the way they create, manufacture, and service physical products. Our best-in-class technology portfolio includes the industry's first cloud-native product development system as well as a unique set of SaaS and on-premises tools that work together to enable a digital thread strategy across the manufacturing value chain. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we help create it.

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

