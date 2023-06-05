RE/MAX Grows Presence in South Pacific, Sells Master Franchise Rights in Republic of Fiji

DENVER, June 5, 2023

Current New Zealand Regional Owner Expanding Operations to Island Nation

DENVER, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holder of RE/MAX® Master Franchise rights in New Zealand has purchased the same rights for the Republic of Fiji and plans to expand the brand into that island nation as well, RE/MAX, LLC announced today. The buyer, Don Ha, who has developed a sizable regional presence in New Zealand, is also the franchise owner of RE/MAX Revolution in Auckland, NZ.

"With entrepreneurs like Don Ha on board, we believe the RE/MAX expansion throughout the South Pacific is set to continue at a solid pace," says Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President, RE/MAX Global and Commercial. "We've had a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand for years, and bringing RE/MAX into this cultural island nation should generate even more momentum. A presence in Fiji should heighten the RE/MAX brand, build local economies, and introduce a higher level of professionalism and production in the country's real estate industry."

Says Ha, "Bringing RE/MAX to Fiji will create more competition in the market, which serves everyone's interests. For those already in the industry, RE/MAX presents a different way of conducting business; for those interested in getting into real estate as a career, RE/MAX offers intriguing possibilities; and for those interested in buying and selling real estate, RE/MAX delivers solutions and better outcomes."

Ha says professionally this expansion will allow for a reciprocal referral exchange and broader global awareness campaign. Additionally, both Ha and RE/MAX New Zealand Chief Operating Officer, Mala Maharaj, have family ties to Fiji. "RE/MAX Fiji is more than expanding into a new region," Ha says. "It is like a homecoming."

Ha has been listing and selling real estate since 1995 and joined the RE/MAX network as a Broker/Owner in 2017.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

