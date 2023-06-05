Century Communities Joins Highly Anticipated Planned Community in Round Rock, TX

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 5, 2023

Top 10 national builder now selling two home collections from the high $300s at Avery Centre

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that the company is now selling its first two single-family home collections at Avery Centre, Round Rock's highly anticipated planned community with desirable future amenities, including parks, trails and a pool. Homebuyers will also love a convenient location just off I-35 and north of Austin, offering fast access to Round Rock ISD schools, downtown Austin, Lake Georgetown, Pflugerville and more.

Century_Knox_Floor_Plan.jpg

Now selling from the high $300s, The Hills and The Hollows collections at Avery Centre offer a combined selection of nine popular floor plans, boasting a versatile mix of single- and two-story layouts with contemporary open-concept designs and stylish included features, like quartz countertops and fireplaces. A third home collection (The Highlands at Avery Centre) is coming soon.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/AveryCentre.

"We're thrilled to join Avery Centre, offering a prime location, exceptional floor plans and incredible community amenities," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "With the summer season coming up fast, it's the perfect time for buyers to get in early and find their best fit."

Community Sales Center:
2424 Ekvall Drive
Round Rock, TX 78665
512.271.3831

More About The Hollows at Avery Centre
Now selling from the high $300s

  • 4 two-story floor plans
  • 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms
  • Up to 1,684 square feet
  • 2-bay alley-load garages

More About The Hills at Avery Centre
Now selling from the low $400s

  • 2 single-story floor plans and 3 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms
  • Up to 2,094 square feet
  • 2-bay alley-load garages

More About The Highlands at Avery Centre
Coming soon

  • 2 single-story floor plans and 3 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms
  • Up to 2,557 square feet
  • 2-bay garages

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century_Communities_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA20311&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-joins-highly-anticipated-planned-community-in-round-rock-tx-301842811.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20311&Transmission_Id=202306051631PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20311&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.