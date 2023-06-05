PR Newswire

Top 10 national builder now selling two home collections from the high $300s at Avery Centre

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that the company is now selling its first two single-family home collections at Avery Centre, Round Rock's highly anticipated planned community with desirable future amenities, including parks, trails and a pool. Homebuyers will also love a convenient location just off I-35 and north of Austin, offering fast access to Round Rock ISD schools, downtown Austin, Lake Georgetown, Pflugerville and more.

Now selling from the high $300s, The Hills and The Hollows collections at Avery Centre offer a combined selection of nine popular floor plans, boasting a versatile mix of single- and two-story layouts with contemporary open-concept designs and stylish included features, like quartz countertops and fireplaces. A third home collection (The Highlands at Avery Centre) is coming soon.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/AveryCentre.

"We're thrilled to join Avery Centre, offering a prime location, exceptional floor plans and incredible community amenities," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "With the summer season coming up fast, it's the perfect time for buyers to get in early and find their best fit."

Community Sales Center:

2424 Ekvall Drive

Round Rock, TX 78665

512.271.3831

More About The Hollows at Avery Centre

Now selling from the high $300s

4 two-story floor plans

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms

Up to 1,684 square feet

2-bay alley-load garages

More About The Hills at Avery Centre

Now selling from the low $400s

2 single-story floor plans and 3 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms

Up to 2,094 square feet

2-bay alley-load garages

More About The Highlands at Avery Centre

Coming soon

2 single-story floor plans and 3 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms

Up to 2,557 square feet

2-bay garages

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

