AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has announced the appointment of Colin McLean as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power. The company's prior Chief Revenue Officer Corey Dyer will depart the company effective June 30, 2023.

As Chief Revenue Officer, McLean will lead Digital Realty's global sales and marketing organization, deepening our focus on our customers and the value they can derive by leveraging PlatformDIGITAL globally to support the world's largest meeting place for companies, technologies and data. McLean joined Digital Realty's sales organization in 2017 and most recently led Sales in the Americas region. His prior senior leadership roles at Digital Realty included Senior Vice President, Global Accounts, and leader of the Global Sales Operations and Partnerships & Alliances efforts. McLean has over 25 years of sales and operational experience.

The appointment of McLean follows the recent additions of Steve Smith as Managing Director, Head of Americas and Serene Nah as Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific. McLean will elevate the company's global go-to-market execution in partnership with the respective regional Managing Directors to combine Digital Realty's global scale and consistency with differentiated, local expertise across its unmatched global portfolio.

"I want to thank Corey for the last four years of outstanding sales leadership, which were marked by record annual bookings. Working closely with Corey, Colin has been a key driver of Digital Realty's success, demonstrating a track record of execution and consistently taking on incremental levels of responsibility," said Andy Power, Digital Realty's President & CEO. "Colin's broad sales and marketing experience combined with a background that traverses the data center solutions and wider technology landscapes, position him well to enhance and accelerate the value we create for our customers and Digital Realty stakeholders."

